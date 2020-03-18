



— One of the things people are noticing during this difficult time is that the coronavirus (COVID-19) is bringing many of Americans together.

We may have found the most unlikely pairing of all: President Donald Trump and Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin and the president discussed the possibility of direct payments to taxpayers by April.

“We’re looking at sending checks to Americans immediately,” Mnuchin said. “The president wants to get cash now, and I mean in the next two weeks.”

Rep. Omar is proposing virtually the same: Giving every adult $1,000, and $500 to every child.

“In times of crisis, right, we can come together. And it’s not about who is making the proposal, it’s about getting the best idea out there,” Noor said. “I applaud this administration for thinking about the people, for wanting to put money in people’s pockets.”

Details are still being worked out on the president’s plan, and the Omar plan would extend those payments monthly until the pandemic ends. But this does appear to be a sign that even among the deepest divides, a bridge in times of crisis can be found.

The Congresswoman will formally introduce her bill on the House floor Thursday.

