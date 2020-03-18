COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Wednesday, March 18.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Coronavirus (COVID-19) is having a huge impact on the economy, but it’s also making it cheaper to fill up your tank.

Gas prices are down more than 20 cents from a month ago in Minnesota, much of that in just the past week.

On Wednesday, the average price in Minnesota is $2.07 a gallon — down from last week’s $2.18 a gallon. It’s even cheaper in Wisconsin Wednesday at $1.98.

Both those numbers are well below the national average.

The cost of oil is a big reason for the dropping prices. Right now, crude oil is trending at $30 a barrel, compared to last year’s $70 a barrel. Oil prices have been falling ever since Saudi Arabia decided to increase supply.

Ohio saw a big price drop, down 46 cents a gallon in the past month.

