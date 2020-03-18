Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Tuesday, the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak prompted another avalanche of closures in Minnesota. The Mall of America is closed Wednesday, as is Mystic Lake Casino. The Rolling Stones postponed their May concert at U.S. Bank Stadium. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 60, with three people requiring hospitalization.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 outbreak:
- 6:03 a.m.: The federal government is working on a $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus package to try and rescue the U.S. economy from the abyss opened by the coronavirus pandemic.
- 5:53 a.m.: U.S. futures prices were sharply lower overnight, major Asian stock markets fell back after early gains and European shares were down as well, suggesting a rough day ahead on Wall Street.
- 5 a.m.: Public schools in Minnesota and Wisconsin close per government mandate. In Minnesota, they’ll be closed through at least March 27. In Wisconsin, they’re closed indefinitely.
