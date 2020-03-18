Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gary Jerome Schmidt, 43, has been identified as the victim of Tuesday night’s deadly crash in Oak Grove.
Police say first responders were called to the 4000 block of Viking Boulevard Northwest at about 8:40 p.m. on a report of a crash involving a Toyota Scion. The car was seen swerving off the roadway and up an embankment, causing it to go airborne and then get pinned between trees.
Members of the Oak Grove Fire Department secured the car so rescuers could safely try to free Schmidt, who was the lone occupant. A medical helicopter was called to transport Schmidt, from Minneapolis, but he was pronounced dead at the scene before it arrived.
The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.
