



A Minnesota man is sharing his perspective of social isolation in Minnesota after he spent weeks on lockdown while overseas in China.

Yulin Yin was visiting family for the Chinese New Year in the city of Wuhan in January. That is where health officials say the COVID-19 virus originated.

Within days of Yin arriving, the city was placed on lockdown.

It took him weeks to get home to his family. He eventually would get on a flight back to the United States, but had to be quarantined (as a precaution) for two weeks at an air base in San Diego before flying back to Minnesota.

Now, he’s staying inside his home in Minneapolis with his wife and young daughter.

“It is like deja vu,” Yin said.

Yin says he hopes people will look at the progress being made in China since they began social isolation and lockdowns just two months ago.

“Just for the common good, try to stay home as much as you can,” Yin said.

Three weeks ago, China reported that the daily new cases of COVID-19 were around 2,000 a day. On Tuesday, the country reported just 21 new cases.

China reported Tuesday that it had 80,881 cases and 3,226 deaths since health officials began tracking the outbreak. The majority of those infected have recovered.