MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings’ former first-round pick cornerback Trae Waynes is heading elsewhere.
On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to terms with Waynes, who was a free agent. The deal is reportedly a three-year contract worth $42 million.
The Vikings chose Waynes with the 11th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He contributed to the team having one of the top defenses in the league under coach Mike Zimmer.
