MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 43-year-old man died Tuesday night in the north metro after his car went off-road, launched off an embankment and slammed into roadside trees.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. in Oak Grove. A Toyota Scion was traveling east on Viking Boulevard when it was seen swerving near the Rum River.
The car veered off onto the shoulder and launched off an embankment, going airborne. The car slammed into trees and became pinned against the trunks.
Emergency crews extricated the driver from the vehicle and attempted to airlift him to a hospital, but he died at the scene. He was the only person in the car.
The sheriff’s office identified the driver as a man from Minneapolis. His name was not released.
The crash remains under investigation.
