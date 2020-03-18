Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With a lot of people staying home, you might have a little more time to exercise.
Now, a new study looks at the difference between exercising in the morning versus the evening. Perhaps surprisingly, the researchers say there are benefits to both.
The researchers from the University of Copenhagen and the University of California, Irvine used mice and found that morning exercise can help burn fat and sugar better.
They say evening exercise burned more energy, thus calories, for longer periods of time.
