MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was an unusual theft; a man and a woman asked to meet a pitbull-mix puppy and walked out of the humane society without paying the $500 adoption fee.
But now, Beezie has returned. She was stolen from the St. Paul Animal Humane Society on March 11 but was dropped off by a St. Paul Police officer on Thursday afternoon.
She was happy to reunite with the staff at the Humane Society, but is still looking for her forever home.
