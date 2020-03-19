COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Thursday, March 19.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was an unusual theft; a man and a woman asked to meet a pitbull-mix puppy and walked out of the humane society without paying the $500 adoption fee.

But now, Beezie has returned. She was stolen from the St. Paul Animal Humane Society on March 11 but was dropped off by a St. Paul Police officer on Thursday afternoon.

She was happy to reunite with the staff at the Humane Society, but is still looking for her forever home.

