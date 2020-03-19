Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man suspected of shoplifting at a Twin Cities Walmart earlier this week is facing felony charges for shooting at officers.
Police say they returned fire after James Klein, 32, of Chaska, started shooting at them Monday in a Brooklyn Park parking lot.
Charging documents show officers initially tried using a stun gun to stop Klein, but it didn’t work.
Klein has a felony record and was not legally allowed to have a gun or ammunition.
He faces two counts of first-degree assault against an officer and one count of felony gun possession.
If convicted of the assault charges, Klein faces up to 40 years in prison.
Klein remains in the hospital under guard by officers.
