MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday issued another executive order in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, calling on health care providers to postpone elective surgeries so as to focus more efforts on combating the pandemic.
“The greatest risk we face during the COVID-19 pandemic is overwhelming our health care systems and limiting their ability to respond to emerging cases,” the governor said, in a statement. “This executive order keeps more health care resources open and prioritizes life-saving intervention for COVID-19 patients and other emergency care.”
According to a statement, the order would postpone indefinitely elective surgeries and procedures beginning at 5 p.m. Monday. The order specifies that surgeries or procedures that would save a life, or prevent disfunction of an organ or limb, or would risk metastasis or progression of staging would not be subject to the order.
So far, there have been 89 positive cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. Four people are currently being hospitalized.
Earlier this week, Walz ordered bars and restaurants in the state to close to dine-in customers. He also signed a separate order making it easier for industry workers facing layoffs as a result of the closures to get unemployment insurance.
You must log in to post a comment.