MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With parties and get-togethers put on hold, people are getting creative with the way they celebrate milestones and birthdays.

Emily Hendrickson turned 12 today and was feeling a bit down, but that didn’t last long thanks to her neighborhood.

“We were going to do a shopping day at MOA, a big family dinner, we’ve shut all that down as long as the world has shut it down as well,” said Alexa, Emily’s mom.

Turning 12 in the middle of a quarantine and on a rainy day- was giving Emily Hendrickson the Birthday blues. Until there was a honk, then a cheer, and then a whole caravan of Emily’s friends and neighbors paraded past her house- ready to throw a social distance celebration.

“We just didn’t want something amazing to not happen for her birthday,” said neighbor Heidi Segedy. “Emily is DHH or deaf and hard of hearing and she just got cochlear implants a couple years ago.”

That meant plenty of pom poms and signs. There was no mistaking this message.

“This is one way to show support even if we are quarantined in our houses,” said neighbor Tia Cameron.

“It was very unbelievable because this doesn’t usually happen,” said Emily.

It became even more unbelievable as the paraders circled the block again and again. Today, in this neighborhood, the new normal was a welcome site.

“I really liked it. I felt very loved,” said Emily.

“We have an amazing village. We couldn’t ask for anything more especially, in times like this,” said Alexa.

Emily didn’t know about the birthday car parade until just a few minutes before her friends and neighbors showed up.