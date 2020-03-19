



YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities has just rolled out several plans to help Minnesotans amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The Y announced 500 child care openings — as well as a youth resource line — and free online exercise classes, wellbeing programs, and sports classes.

There are now 89 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Minnesota, and at least 3,038 people have been tested.

The Y’s childcare openings are available at 10 locations in the greater Twin Cities and Rochester area. You can click here to register for a spot now, or show up in the morning to register if you give yourself 30 minutes.

In addition, the organization says child care will be provided for health care employees and first responders.

For children and young adults facing homelessness, eviction and employment, the organization is offering a free resource line, for ages 12 to 24, who may be in need of community resources. Those in need can call 763-493-3052 and a YMCA life coach will then offer referrals to YMCA and community resources based on the caller’s needs.

The Y is also launching online exercise classes and youth programs. The programs can be accessed by clicking here, and they include: “Boot Camp, Barre, Yoga, low impact programs, and youth sports classes.” There are even more classes that are specifically designed to help seniors stay active at home. The Y says it plans to release more content throughout March and April.

“With many people practicing social distancing or impacted by school closures due to the spread of COVID-19, we saw a need for healthy living and youth development programs that could be accessed from anywhere,” said Glen Gunderson, CEO of the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities. “Shifting to offer classes online through YMCA 360 felt like the best way to continue to live out our mission to serve all.”