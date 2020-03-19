Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul schools have found another use for their school buses. They’re delivering food as it’s day two of all K-through-12 students at home in Minnesota.
Here’s how it works. The buses are going to be filled with boxes of meals. Then, the buses will drive their normal routes.
If you and your child want a week’s supply of meals, go to your bus stop at the normal time, and instead of picking up your kid for school, the bus driver will drop off meals.
The district is splitting up deliveries, and these deliveries will be once a week.
- Every Wednesday: Bus Routes for schools with a regular 7:30 a.m. start time.
- Every Thursday: Bus routes for schools with a regular 8:30 a.m. start time.
- Every Friday: Bus routes for schools with a regular 9:30 a.m. start time.
All families are welcome to meet the bus at their regular bus stop to receive meals.
