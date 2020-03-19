Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Galleria Edina announced it will close temporarily beginning Thursday evening due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
Two restaurants, COV Edina and Big Bowl, will remain open for pick-up and delivery.
On Thursday, the mall said it will close at 6 p.m. Thursday after careful consideration of information from both the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization.
“We take the health and well-being of our tenants, guests and employees very seriously and hope this temporary closing will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Galleria General Manager Wendy Eisenberg said. “Many of our stores will continue to be available online through their respective websites and we appreciate your support of our local businesses.”
The mall is expecting to reopen on Friday, April 3.
