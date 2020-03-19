Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Wednesday, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota jumped to 77. Meanwhile in Washington, President Donald Trump signed a relief bill that provides free testing and paid leave for certain workers as the administration works out an even bigger package to address the economic fallout.
Here are the latest headlines in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 6:15 a.m.: There are now two lawmakers who have tested positive for coronavirus on Capitol Hill. Congressmen Mario Diaz-Balart, Republican of Florida, and Ben McAdams, a Utah Democrat, both tested positive for the virus.
5:50 a.m.: Young Americans are warned that they’re not “totally invincible” when it comes to coronavirus.
