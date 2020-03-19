Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two dogs were killed Thursday morning in a fire at an animal sanctuary building in Siren, Wisconsin.
Officials from the Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota and Wisconsin say firefighters were called at about 7 a.m. to the 8200 block of Waldora Road to a blaze at a building used by nonprofit.
The fire killed two Great Danes, and destroyed all supplies stored on site, including dog food, blankets and donations.
The fire is still under investigation. Donations to GDROMN can be made via Amazon Smile and Facebook. Donations can also be sent via PayPal to gdromn@gmail.com.
