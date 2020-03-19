MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in the Twin Cities have identified the woman struck and killed in a hit-and-run Monday morning involving a school bus.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 45-year-old Devon Doherty was fatally struck in Brooklyn Park, near the intersection of Humboldt Avenue North and Meadowwood Drive. She died at the scene.
According to police, Doherty was struck by a school bus turning onto Meadowwood Drive. The driver, 33-year-old Jason Rynders, is charged in Hennepin County with criminal vehicular homicide.
An obituary in The Star Tribune says that Doherty was a talented paralegal who loved to dance and see concerts across the country.
“Please have a drink, enjoy a song, and dance for Devon,” the obituary reads, adding that there will be no memorial service due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
