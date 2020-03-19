COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Thursday, March 19.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old woman has died after her Jeep Patriot collided with a tree in western Wisconsin on Wednesday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash happened at about 5:25 a.m. on County Highway W NB, at County Highway S, in Dunn County near Colfax.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from a driver who said that another car had collided with a tree in Grant Township. A state patrol trooper and Dunn County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and found a 21-year-old woman dead at the crash site.

Law enforcement says the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

