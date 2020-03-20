(AP) — Gov. Tony Evers cautioned Wisconsin that more people were going to die from the coronavirus pandemic as the state registered its first three deaths and the number of confirmed cases grew to 206.
Evers and state health leaders also said Friday that the state continues to face a shortage of tests and equipment for health care workers treating the sick.
“Things will get worse before they get better,” Evers said. “The fight against COVID-19 will not be easy.”
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm also cautioned that the worst was yet to come.
“Sadly these deaths will not be our only deaths, we will see more,” she said.
There are 2,500 ICU hospital beds in Wisconsin and 620 ventilators, but those will not be enough to deal with an expected surge in patients and officials are looking for more supplies, Palm said.
