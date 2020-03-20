MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” is making a comeback. People are finding a way to spread some cheer during a hard time.
Holidays lights are starting to pop up again around the country. People are putting lights back up just to spread a little cheer in an anxious and uncertain time for our country.
Decided to turn our Christmas lights back on our house tonight. Figured the world could use bit more brightness.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/TGCUMWRLON
— Rob Makowsky (@robmakowsky) March 19, 2020
Christmas in College Hill! (again) 🎄🎅
Many homeowners in College Hill are putting their Christmas lights back up to spread joy during the coronavirus pandemic. The participation in the neighborhood has even created a friendly competition.
What do you think? 💡 pic.twitter.com/5glGDLlzw0
— Krystle Sherrell (@KrystleKSN) March 19, 2020
We will be putting up our Christmas lights up tomorrow on our home to try to keep the joy in all of our hearts and throughout the world. We saw this idea on a site taking place in other areas around the globe so…let’s do it! Spread the love! #weareallinthistogether pic.twitter.com/ucCj3oFyLn
— Carrie Peck (@cpeckmath) March 18, 2020
Hallmark is looking to lift spirits as more people self-quarantine, too. The network will air 27 original “Countdown to Christmas” holiday movies this weekend.
