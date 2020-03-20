COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Friday, March 20, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” is making a comeback. People are finding a way to spread some cheer during a hard time.

Holidays lights are starting to pop up again around the country. People are putting lights back up just to spread a little cheer in an anxious and uncertain time for our country.

Hallmark is looking to lift spirits as more people self-quarantine, too. The network will air 27 original “Countdown to Christmas” holiday movies this weekend.

