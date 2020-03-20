MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota company 3M says they are ramping up production on their line of N95 respirators to nearly 100 million per month.
The company announced that could bring them to an annual rate of over 1.1 billion per year.
“This pandemic is affecting us all, and we are doing all we can to support public health and especially our first-responders and those impacted by this global health crisis,” the company said in a statement. “We are mobilizing all available resources and rapidly increasing output of critical supplies healthcare workers in the United States and around the world need to help protect their lives as they treat others.”
The company says its global output of N95 respirators is about double what it was producing before.
3M added they’re working on maximizing their production on other products being used in the fight against COVID-19, including hand sanitizers, disinfectants and filtration solutions.
