MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials announced Friday that the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Minnesota has reached 115, up from 89 cases on Thursday.
According to a map released by the Minnesota Department of Health, most of the cases remain clustered in the Twin Cities metro.
Hennepin County has the most confirmed cases, with 45. Several of its surrounding counties have at least one case.
Additionally, there have been multiple positive cases in southern Minnesota, in counties such as Olmsted, which has 11 reported cases. Up north, one case has been confirmed in Clay County, along the North Dakota border.
Health officials say 3,856 people have been tested in the state’s Public Health Lab. Meanwhile, hundreds of samples remain frozen due to a lack of test kits in the state.
Although 115 people have tested positive for the disease, health officials warn that the true number of people with it in Minnesota is likely much higher.
For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be deadly to the elderly and those with compromised respiratory systems.
Healthy people showing symptoms are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days so as not to spread the virus. At risk individuals are urged to call their health care provider.
