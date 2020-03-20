



— Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Friday banning price gouging following dozens of complaints in just the past week alone.

“We were seeing hand sanitizer average for $60 a bottle. Others were hawking $1 a squirt for hand sanitizer, and these things are real,” Walz said.

Minnesotans are feeling economic pressure as the COVID-19 outbreak drives consumer fears. But the state doesn’t have a price-gouging law. One of Walz’s three executive orders issued Friday bans selling necessary goods for more than 20% of what they cost just weeks ago.

RELATED: Coronavirus Resource Page

“While the vast majority of people’s basic human nature and decency would come through, there would be a few of those that would try and prey on people, especially the vulnerable, at a time of disruption,” Walz said.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office fielded numerous price-gouging complaints this week, with the most common items including water, toilet paper, hand sanitizer and bleach.

READ MORE: Distilleries Switch Into Hand Sanitizer Factories

Ellison cited at least 150 complaints in a statement Friday, but noted that the order does not target stores that increase prices out of necessity.

“We’re protecting citizens, but we’re protecting legitimate vendors who are selling things the way that they should,” Walz said.

Violating this order carries a penalty of $10,000 per sale. The order aims to keep life as affordable as possible.

The attorney general’s website has a complaint form where shoppers can report when they believe stores are charging unfair prices.