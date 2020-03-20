Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Thursday, the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota <a href=”https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2020/03/19/coronavirus-in-minnesota-number-of-positive-covid-19-cases-climbs-to-89/” rel=”noopener noreferrer” target=”_blank”>climbed to 89, and in Wisconsin the first two deaths in the state were reported in connection to the virus. Meanwhile, lawmakers in Washington are getting closer to finalizing emergency legislation that would send checks — up to $1,200 — to individuals in hopes of stimulating the economy amid the pandemic.
Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines:
- 5:48 a.m.: Californians are under orders to stay home unless they absolutely have to go out to meet essential needs.
