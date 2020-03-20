Poll: Most Minnesotans Say Temperatures In The 60s Means Time For ShortsWith the warm weather ahead this weekend, WCCO took to Facebook and Twitter to ask a controversial question for Minnesotans. When can you start wearing shorts?

Minnesota History: 3 Years Since The Earliest Tornado Touchdowns In State HistoryOn March 6, 2017, three EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Minnesota. Two were near the Iowa border, in Freeborn and Faribault counties. The third was in central Minnesota, in Zimmerman, about 45 miles north of the Twin Cities.

Minnesota Weather: Weekend Warm-Up Expected To Bring Highs In The 60sThis weekend, Minnesotans might be opening their windows for the first time in months, as the forecast for calls for temperatures in the Twin Cities to climb above 60 degrees.

Elevated Chance For Spring Flooding In Upper Mississippi River Drainage AreaAmong the areas that the North-Central River Forecast Center is most concerned about is the Red River of the North basin.

Minnesota Weather: Mild, Sunny Stretch Welcomed By ManySunday was the perfect day for a walk along the St. Croix River. A cloudy winter can make you feel a little desperate for sunshine.