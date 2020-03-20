Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash on Highway 61 in St. Paul Friday morning.
According to the state patrol, the crash occurred on northbound Highway 61 at Lower Afton Road in St. Paul.
Northbound lanes of the highway will be closed for an extended period of time.
Earlier this month, on March 11, a non-fatal crash between a semi and vehicle temporarily closed the same side of the highway.
Details are limited, so check back for more.
