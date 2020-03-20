COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Friday, March 20, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Amidst all the news about COVID-19, Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey announced he and his wife are expecting their first child.

The couple made the announcement on on Twitter Thursday night. Frey and his wife Sarah Clarke said the baby is due in September.

“We figure in the face of a whole lot of difficulty, a little good news never hurts,” Frey said.

