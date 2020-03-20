MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Our Pet of the Week is Cece, the catahoula/terrier/pitbull mix.
She’s currently at the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley. She has been at the shelter since December, and is one of the longer term residents at the facility.
Cece is described as a very sweet and energetic dog who loves to play.
The Animal Humane Society says the 3-year-old would be best suited by a patient family who can help her learn new skills. Ideally, she’d live with older children and no other pets.
Anyone interested in adopting Cece should be aware that the Animal Humane Society is slated to close this weekend in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
The Golden Valley location, where Cece and the other animals are all being housed, is scheduled to close Sunday night.
The Animal Humane Society says it has more than 80 animals up for adoption this weekend. They will try to find foster homes for as many pets as possible before the shutdown.
During the closure, a team of veterinarians will look after the animals at the Golden Valley location.
The Animal Humane Society plans to be closed until May 2.
You must log in to post a comment.