MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans seeking a pet companion amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak should head to the Animal Humane Society soon, as all of their locations are slated to close this weekend.
Already, the Coon Rapids location has closed, and the St. Paul location is scheduled to close Friday. On Saturday, the Woodbury location will shut its doors.
In the meantime, the organisation is moving animals to its main facility in Golden Valley and trying to place them in foster care, if possible.
Those looking to adopt a pet can still do so. The Golden Valley location will be open this weekend, although it’s scheduled to close Sunday evening. Eighty-nine pets are currently ready to be matched with a family.
The Animal Humane Society says its locations will be closed until May 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organisation says a group of veterinarians will continue to work through the closure to take care of the animals housed at the Golden Valley facility.
For more information on adoption, click here.
