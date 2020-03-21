On Saturday afternoon, Randolph Ave. in St. Paul was the only “busy” place in the state, as dozens of people drove up to the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) building to drop off donated face masks.

The MNA says right now some nurses are having to use un-safe measures to cover their faces in the hospital.

“We’re at a point where nurses are being told if they have to, they should just use a bandana or a t-shirt to cover their face,” Carrie Mortrud, with the MNA.

Mortrud says they’re specifically looking to collect N95 face masks, which are CDC approved.