MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota Mom is taking her new work-from-home opportunity to help in a unique way.
Like many, Angel Uecker is working from home.
Her one year old son Miles typically goes to Hour Kids in Eagan.
But now Miles is at home with his mom during the COVID pandemic, and she’s decided to pay daycare tuition anyway.
She volunteered to pick up the tab for a healthcare workers three kids.
She tells WCCO, “We are not as impacted as other families and we know there are a lot of families out there worrying about childcare and things like that so having the ability to take that a little bit off someone’s shoulders makes us feel really good.”
Angel was a little shy about sharing her story publicly but she did in hopes someone else may do the same and pick up a healthcare worker or first responders daycare bill.
