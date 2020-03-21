



— State health officials have confirmed the first death from coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Saturday, the Minnesota Department of Health said a Ramsey County resident in their 80’s died on Thursday, March 19, after recently testing positive for the illness.

MDH also announced that the total number of patients who have tested positive for the virus has increased to 138. 4,090 Minnesotans have been tested.

“Gwen and I extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones during this time of loss,” Governor Tim Walz says. “As COVID-19 continues to spread in Minnesota, we must all do what we can to keep each other safe.”

According to MDH, more than 284,000 cases and 11,800 deaths have been reported worldwide, since the start of the outbreak in December 2019. The United States has seen at least 19,624 cases and 260 deaths as of this morning.

For most people affected by COVID-19, symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be threatening to the elderly and people with sensitive lungs. Even so, the vast majority of people who get the virus recover.

In order to stop the spread of COVID-19, health officials are urging the public to wash their hands regularly, stay home if sick and avoid close contact with people.

MDH officials say a lot of people are looking for answers right now. More than half of a million people visited the state’s COVID-19 website Friday, and about 1,700 calls were made to its hotline.

Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm says Thursday’s death underscores the importance of protecting our most vulnerable Minnesotans during the outbreak. The most vulnerable include those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions. Commissioner Malcolm emphasizes the importance of all Minnesotans doing their part to slow the spread of the virus.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the patient,” Commissioner Malcolm said. “We’ve all seen reports of outbreak-related deaths in other states and countries, but this Minnesota death reminds us how important it is to continue working to protect each other during this outbreak.”

The department is expanding its hours to better accommodate questions. Residents can now call 651-201-3920, any day of the week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.