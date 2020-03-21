MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Burnsville Fire Department says a fire damaged six units at the Ridgeview Condominiums in Burnsville, sending one person to the hospital with serious injuries early on Saturday morning.
The Burnsville Fire Department responded to a smoke alarm at the residences in the 12900 block of Nicollet Avenue South at 12:32 a.m.
On scene, firefighters worked to quickly extinguish a structure fire inside of the building. They rescued one adult victim who was taken to the hospital in serious condition, due to “fire-related injuries.”
Authorities say six units in the building sustained smoke and/or fire damage and they will be uninhabitable for some time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Burnsville Fire Department at 952-895-4570.
Firefighters from Apple Valley and Bloomington assisted the Burnsville Fire Department, as well as first responders from Allina Health.
