MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage boy was struck and killed by a car while riding a bike in Blaine on Friday night. The driver — a 28-year-old Blaine man — has been booked into the Anoka County Jail for criminal vehicular homicide. Read the full story here.

Click here for a GoFundMe page set up by the family of the victim.

