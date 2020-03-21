Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage boy was struck and killed by a car while riding a bike in Blaine on Friday night. The driver — a 28-year-old Blaine man — has been booked into the Anoka County Jail for criminal vehicular homicide. Read the full story here.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage boy was struck and killed by a car while riding a bike in Blaine on Friday night. The driver — a 28-year-old Blaine man — has been booked into the Anoka County Jail for criminal vehicular homicide. Read the full story here.
Click here for a GoFundMe page set up by the family of the victim.
You must log in to post a comment.