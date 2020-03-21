MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage boy was struck and killed by a car while riding a bike in Blaine on Friday night. The identities of the bicyclist and the driver are being withheld at this time.
First responders went to the intersection of 129th Avenue Northeast and Lincoln Street in Blaine just after 6:30 p.m, according to a news release. Law enforcement says the boy was riding the bike in the eastbound direction, along with two other teenagers, when a Saab vehicle that was traveling in the westbound direction struck him head on. EMTs attempted life-saving measures on the boy, but he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.
Law enforcement say it is not known if alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.
The Blaine Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the crash. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with crash reconstruction.
