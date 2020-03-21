MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police officers in North Branch discovered a suspicious item alongside the road on Saturday morning and law enforcement later determined that it was a “detonated explosive device.”
According to a release, police officers responded to reports of a suspicious device on the side of the road on 420th Street, half a mile east of Forest Boulevard, around 9:45 a.m. On scene they discovered a white PVC pipe that “appeared to be a improvised explosive device.”
Officers then requested a member of the St. Paul Police Department’s Bomb Squad. The bomb technician arrived soon after and the roads in the area were closed off.
#PSA: If you see a squad parked in the middle of the roadway with emergency lights flashing that means that the roadway is closed. A deputy had several motorists attempt to drive around the squad. We don't park in the middle of the road just for fun. #TweetAlong pic.twitter.com/13nOhQvNQ1
— Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) March 21, 2020
Authorities say the bomb technician investigated the device and determined that it was “expended and safe to collect for evidence.”
This is an open investigation and the public is encouraged to contact the North Branch Police Department with any information about the incident.
