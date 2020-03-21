COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Saturday, March 21, 2020
Filed Under:Chisago County Sheriff's Office, North Branch, North Branch Police, North Branch Police Department, Sergeant David Janssen, St. Paul Bomb Squad, Suspicious Device

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police officers in North Branch discovered a suspicious item alongside the road on Saturday morning and law enforcement later determined that it was a “detonated explosive device.”

According to a release, police officers responded to reports of a suspicious device on the side of the road on 420th Street, half a mile east of Forest Boulevard, around 9:45 a.m. On scene they discovered a white PVC pipe that “appeared to be a improvised explosive device.”

Officers then requested a member of the St. Paul Police Department’s Bomb Squad. The bomb technician arrived soon after and the roads in the area were closed off.

Authorities say the bomb technician investigated the device and determined that it was “expended and safe to collect for evidence.”

This is an open investigation and the public is encouraged to contact the North Branch Police Department with any information about the incident.

