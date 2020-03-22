Comments
WHERE: State Farm Kimberly Nybo Agency
WHEN: Monday, March 23 from 12-5 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The CDC and the state are urging people to donate blood if they can due to a critically low supply.
For more information about blood drives throughout Minnesota this week please see below:
Blood Drive In Columbia Heights:
WHEN: Tuesday, March 24th from 11:30-4:30pm
WHERE: State Farm Kimberly Nybo Agency
4634 Central Ave NE
Columbia Heights, MN 55421
Blood Drive In Minneapolis:
WHEN: Monday, March 23 from 12-5 p.m.
WHERE: Surly Brewing Co.
520 Malcolm Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
You must log in to post a comment.