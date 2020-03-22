Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the first death connected to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Minnesota on Saturday. The Ramsey County resident was in their 80’s and died on Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the first death connected to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Minnesota on Saturday. The Ramsey County resident was in their 80’s and died on Thursday.
Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines on Sunday, March 22:
- 8:00 a.m. Best Buy offers contactless curbside service starting Sunday
- 7:54 a.m. A teacher at Waseca Public Schools tests positive for COVID-19
You must log in to post a comment.