COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Sunday, March 22, 2020
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19, Latest Headlines, Minnesota


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the first death connected to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Minnesota on Saturday. The Ramsey County resident was in their 80’s and died on Thursday.

Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines on Sunday, March 22:

Comments