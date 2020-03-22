Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Fire Department is battling a four-alarm fire in Northeast Minneapolis.
Firefighters arrived on the scene at the 2000 block of Central Avenue Northeast.
The business listed at the address of the fire is El Taco Riendo, and there are apartments above it. The fire is being reported on the first and second floors of the building.
According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews continue to fight the fire on both levels.
