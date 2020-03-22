MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans donated more than 30 thousand masks Saturday in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19. And nurses in the metro area say they need every single one of them and more.
To donate COVID-19 protective masks please see more below:
Minnesota Nurses Association Donation Site:
Where: MNA Office, 345 Randolph Avenue, #200 St. Paul, MN 55102
When: Saturday, March 21-Sunday March 29 from noon until 2 p.m.
Why: To replace the shortage of certified N95 masks in Minnesota hospitals
How: Come to MNA office, remain in car, staff will accept masks
What: Certified N95 masks from healthcare or construction uses, new and unused
Hennepin County Department of Community Corrections and Rehabilitation Donation Site:
Drop off site for Sunday, March 22
Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Hennepin County
Department of Community Corrections and Rehabilitation
3000 North Second Street
Minneapolis, MN 55441
Drop off sites (starting Monday, March 23)
Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily
Hennepin County
Department of Community Corrections and Rehabilitation
3000 North Second Street
Minneapolis, MN 55441
Adult Correctional Facility
1145 Shenandoah Lane North,
Plymouth, MN 55447
Southdale Library
7001 York Ave. South
Edina, MN 55435
