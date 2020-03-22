Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — To address the nationwide shortage, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Saturday for the Minnesota National Guard to deliver personal protective equipment from Camp Riley to the Minnesota Department of Health warehouse in St. Paul.
Included in the delivery were more than 81,000 N95 masks, 17,296 pandemic flu kits, 1,153 Tyvek disposable coveralls, 2,265 boots and 2,263 gloves. The Guard continues to provide support in the state’s response to COVID-19.
On Mar. 21-22, the @MNNationalGuard delivered personal protective equipment from the @mncampripley Medical Warehouse to a @mnhealth warehouse in St. Paul for distribution to first responders and healthcare workers throughout the state. pic.twitter.com/C4SD7w5U4H
— MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) March 22, 2020
This equipment will be distributed to first responders and healthcare workers throughout the state.
