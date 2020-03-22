MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Amidst this crisis we are all trying to deal with our jobs, our families, our health and perhaps most difficult of all, the unknown.
It’s the same for our public figures.
In tonight’s Talking Points Esme Murphy offers a perspective from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.
Jacob Frey is Mayor of Minneapolis, Minnesota’s biggest city. Like other Mayors and City Managers across the state, he has been busy managing his city’s response.
But even for a Mayor, life happens. Frey and his wife lobbyist Sarah Clarke announced she is pregnant with their first child.
So what’s it like dealing with a joyous life-changing event amidst so much uncertainty and hardship?
Mayor Frey was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.
“One of the weirdest experiences of my entire life was, so I wanted to go in with her to the hospital to check out the ultrasound, but the hospital wouldn’t let me in because they were only allowing patients due to the threat of corona,” Frey explained. “And it so happened I had one hand that was signing an emergency declaration and I had the other hand face timing with my future kid on the ultrasound.”
Their baby is due in September and Mayor Frey says everyone is healthy, excited and looking forward to the birth.
