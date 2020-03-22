Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Waseca Public School teacher has tested positive for the coronavirus or (COVID-19).
The school district announced the confirmed case on their Facebook page Saturday evening.
According to Waseca Public Schools, since the teacher has not been in school since March 13, the district and the Department of Health say on-site operations in the schools do not need to stop.
Officials say the individual did not develop symptoms until March 17.
The district says the Minnesota Department of Health determined that there was “no risk identified at this time.”
