MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday Gov. Tim Walz signed executive orders to suspend evictions, support small businesses, and address the shortage of hospital equipment amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
The orders suspend evictions during the peacetime emergency, establish peacetime emergency loans for businesses, and call for an audit of inventories of personal protective equipment.
Those who can continue to pay their rent should continue to do so, but landlords and financial institutions cannot begin eviction proceedings. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development will establish a loan program to help Minnesota small business owners who need immediate assistance during COVID-19 related closures. Walz is also directing hospitals to go through their inventories of “PPE, ventilators, respirators and anesthesia machines,” and then report the results to the state, and either donate equipment or preserve it.
Also on Monday, Gov. Walz announced a revised supplemental budget, allocating an additional $356 million toward the state’s COVID-19 response. The revised budget would protect Minnesotans by providing emergency grants to child care centers; investing in the Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP); supporting veterans and their families; increasing funding for food shelves; and increasing resources for Minnesotans struggling with homelessness.
The executive orders are subject to approval by the Executive Council and will have the full force and effect of law upon approval.
Click here to view the Governor’s full 2020 Revised Supplemental Budget Proposal.
