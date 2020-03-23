



Gov. Tim Walz, in updating the state of Minnesota on the outbreak of COVID-19 Monday afternoon, says models show that anywhere from 40% to 80% of the state’s population will likely be infected with the coronavirus strain.

The state’s number of positive cases jumped about 40% from Sunday’s figures to 235 total. Walz says that nearly 1,000 people were tested on Sunday.

But as Wisconsin prepares for a shelter-in-place order Gov. Tony Evers promised to announce tomorrow, Walz said Minnesota is not yet ready to issue a similar order here. He said the most important metric in considering a shelter-in-place order is in how much it slows down the strain on hospitals. He also said that a shelter-in-place order would not likely be a matter of weeks if it’s called, but would more likely be in place for months.

Walz said that the state is working with the University of Minnesota to work through models of where the virus is spreading and clustering, noting that could be one way to help reduce the rate of exposure.

On Monday, Walz signed an executive order that suspends evicting renters during the spread of COVID-19, saying “We can’t put people on the streets.”

NEW: MN Dept of Employment and Economic Development announces emergency small business loan program to help businesses forced to close because of coronavirus. $2500 to $35,000 loans available. 50% forgiveable. 0% interest rate. — Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) March 23, 2020

The governor has called up the National Guard unit from Fort Ripley for a number of potential missions, including the delivery of food.

The state is asking non-hospital businesses to inventory their supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) for possible distribution to medical centers.

Additionally, Minnesota will not officially delay the filing deadline for state income taxes to July 15, matching the federal deadline.

Minnesota saw 123,624 applications for unemployment benefits last week.

