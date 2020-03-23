MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has announced he will order the closure of non-essential businesses in Wisconsin.
Evers says he he will issue the stay at home order to residents tomorrow.
“Over the past few days, I’ve talked with public health experts and with business leaders and local elected officials around the state. Overwhelmingly the response I heard is that we need an all-hands-on-deck approach to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” Evers said. “In fact, business leaders have suggested that it is imperative to slow the growth of the disease and that the state cease all non-essential business statewide. And, folks, all hands on deck means you, too.”
The workers who are exempt from this order include health care workers, grocers, and family caregivers.
“In the days, weeks, and months ahead we will continue listening to the public health experts, healthcare providers, first responders, and businesses and workers on the frontlines. And as I listen and learn I will continue to share updates with the people of Wisconsin,” Evers said.
You must log in to post a comment.