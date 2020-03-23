MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz says he is going to be working from home in self-quarantine after coming into contact who has tested positive for COVID-19.
“I’m using this as an opportunity to lead by example. Though I’m feeling healthy and not showing any symptoms, I’m going to work from home and model the protocol we are asking all Minnesotans to follow,” Walz said. “The most important thing Minnesotans can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
After learning I had contact with someone who has COVID-19, I plan to lead by example and work from home. I currently have no symptoms and will continue working tirelessly to combat the spread of COVID-19. #StayHomeMN
— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) March 23, 2020
Walz said that a member of his security detail was the one who tested positive on Sunday evening.
Walz will be in self-quarantine until Monday, April 6. This is based on the CDC recommendations that anyone who has had known contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 self-quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure.
“Because our state must maintain essential services, not every Minnesotan is able to stay home,” Walz said. “Those of us who are able to work from home must do so out of respect to our health care professionals, first responders, pharmacists, grocers, child care providers, and all Minnesotans who are working to keep us safe during this crisis.”
