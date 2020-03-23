COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Monday, March 23, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health says 169 people are now infected with COVID-19 in the state. Five of those patients are in intensive care — and one person had died.

Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines from Monday, March 23:

  • 6 a.m.: Nearly 40 YMCA locations will be opening at 8:30 am. Monday to provide schooling for children of essential workers.
  • Overnight: Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan says her brother died of COVID-19 in Tennessee.
  • Sunday evening:Stock markets plunged again Sunday night after the U.S. Senate failed to pass a procedural vote for a trillion-dollar-plus stimulus plan to combat the economic damage from efforts to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
  • Yesterday: Over 500,000 respirator masks from 3M are on the way to either New York City or Seattle. The Minnesota-based company says it’s now producing more than 35 million a month..

