MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health says 169 people are now infected with COVID-19 in the state. Five of those patients are in intensive care — and one person had died.
Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines from Monday, March 23:
- 6 a.m.: Nearly 40 YMCA locations will be opening at 8:30 am. Monday to provide schooling for children of essential workers.
- Overnight: Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan says her brother died of COVID-19 in Tennessee.
- Sunday evening:Stock markets plunged again Sunday night after the U.S. Senate failed to pass a procedural vote for a trillion-dollar-plus stimulus plan to combat the economic damage from efforts to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
- Yesterday: Over 500,000 respirator masks from 3M are on the way to either New York City or Seattle. The Minnesota-based company says it’s now producing more than 35 million a month..
