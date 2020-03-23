Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some locally-owned Domino’s stores across the Twin Cities are looking to hire more workers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some locally-owned Domino’s stores across the Twin Cities are looking to hire more workers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers. Stores are looking to hire about 600 new employees across more than 100 locations.
“In a time of uncertainty and chaos, we feel incredibly blessed that we can continue to deliver normalcy to our local communities,” said Susan Graves, a Minneapolis-area Domino’s franchise owner. “We would love for you to join our family so we can continue to serve the people and families who need us most right now.”
For more information on how to apply for a position with Domino’s click here.
You must log in to post a comment.