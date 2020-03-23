MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former first round draft choice of the Minnesota Vikings has now agreed to a deal to join the Atlanta Falcons.
Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell will make his home in Georgia, after four seasons in Minnesota that produced two touchdowns and 701 receiving yards.
Treadwell was drafted 23rd overall in the 2016 NFL Draft after leaving the University of Mississippi as the school’s all time leader in receptions, after just three seasons.
His collegiate success has yet to translate to competition in the National Football League. He was released from the Vikings on August 31, 2019, before resigning with the team on Sept. 24, 2019.
Now he’s heading to a team that already has a well-established wide receivers corps in Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.
He took to Twitter to thank his fans on Sunday night:
As one chapter in life end and another begin I want to thank God for everything that has been done in my life. I want to thank the Minnesota Vikings Organization and Fans for the love & support. To all my teammates & coaches I want to say thank you & appreciate every moment.
— Laquon Treadwell (@SuccessfulQuon) March 23, 2020
